Arsenal Women sign Kathrine Kühl

Arsenal Women have made a second signing of the January window, announcing the arrival of 19 year old Danish midfielder Kathrine Kühl. Kühl joins from Nordsjælland in the Danish league. A full international for Denmark, Kühl already has 21 caps, and played at last summer’s Euros. She’s a highly rated central midfielder, and speaking to Arsenal.com, Jonas Eidevall said, “Kathrine is one of the brightest talents in Europe so we’re delighted to have brought her to Arsenal. She will bring added creativity to our midfield and I’m sure she will benefit from working closely with some of our experienced players.”

Kühl is highly rated, and has been favourably compared to Pernille Harder, with Brian Sørensen, Harder’s manager when she was 15 and Kühl’s manager for a time, saying that Kühl is technically better. A central midfielder who can also play further up the pitch, she has an excellent first touch and is quite two-footed. As Eidevall said, she’s a creative player, with a propensity for trying stuff. Take, for example, this assist, for a Pernille Harder goal against Austria:

The weight of pass is perfect, as is the vision, but the build up is impressive too: Kühl makes space, skips past a midfielder, and then plays the pass.