Arsenal Women sign Victoria Pelova

Arsenal Women have announced the signing of Victoria Pelova, who joins from Ajax for an undisclosed fee. Pelova, 23, is a Dutch international, who was part of the 2019 World Cup squad, the Tokyo Olympics squad, and the squad at the most recent European Championships. A #10 or wide attacker, Pelova scored twice in the Olympics and once at the Euros, and has 3 goals and 3 assists in 8 Eredivisie games.

Pelova attracted interest from Arsenal in the summer before she signed a one year extension at Ajax while finishing her studies. Having finished her studies, she has now joined Arsenal, becoming the 7th Dutch player in club history, saying, “I’ve always admired this club and dreamt of following in the footsteps of some of the great Dutch players who have worn the shirt. I can’t wait to get going and start contributing to the team.”

Head coach Jonas Eidevall said, “It’s fantastic news that we’ve signed Victoria. I think she’s one of the most exciting young players in the game and she will bring added dynamism and energy to our midfield. I’m looking forward to working with Victoria and I think our supporters are going to love watching her in an Arsenal shirt.”

Pelova will bring added competition, especially in wide positions, where Arsenal have just Lina Hurtig, Caitlin Foord, and Katie McCabe, having lost Beth Mead to an ACL injury. There are further signings expected this window, with midfielder Kathrine Kuhl, goalkeeper Sabrina D’Angelo, and attacker Debinha all linked.