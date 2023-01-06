Friday Cannon Fodder: board games

Happy Friday TSFers! You’ve made it through the first week of the year. Well done. Only 51 to go until 2024. I can’t think of any reason that would matter, though. It’s going to be a good year. I can feel it.

Last night, we had a game night. My family have always been into board and card games, so I’m happy my GF enjoys them, too. I was a fiend for Monopoly in my younger years.

We played Wavelength, Codenames, Cards Against Humanity, and Chronology. The first and last are new to the rotation. Wavelength is a fun guessing game where you give a short clue to your team to get them to guess where on a spectrum between two concepts (i.e. delicious - inedible) a randomly rotated dial has landed.

In Chronology, there is a box of cards, each with an event and the year it happened (i.e. Thomas Edison invents the lightbulb). You have to complete a 10-card timeline. You’re given one card, so you have a starting year. Then you alternate turns with the other team, reading cards to each other, and the game is to guess whether the event on the new card happened before or after the one (eventually ones, plural) in front of you. If you get it correct, that card is added to your timeline. It gets more difficult the more cards you have because you have to correctly place an event among multiple years.

What are some of your favorite board games to play? I’m always interested to discover new ones! Good luck to anyone playing the $940M Mega Millions tonight!