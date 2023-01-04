Starboy Bukayo Saka receives his own signature boot model from New Balance

Arsenal FC starboy, Bukayo Saka, has received treatment only few footballers ever get to experience from their boot sponsor. Young Saka has been gifted a signature model from New Balance.

Throughout the World Cup, Saka and Raheem Sterling were all over your televisions in a featured commercial with the apparel and footwear brand. Recent collaborations have had the two London based players appearing with New Balance’s x Stone Island football collaboration too. These Furon 7 take inspiration from Bukayo’s West London upbringing and feature the London borough of Ealing’s coat of arms on the boots. The boots will be available for purchase in late January.

Takehiro Tomiyasu has also made a boot manufacturer switch, from Nike to Asics brand. Tomi has worn Nike throughout his career and even in the most recent World Cup, but his return to the Emirates from Qatar has come with a footwear switch.

We can only speculate what made Tomiyasu make the switch, it could have been his Nike deal was up and Asics swooped in on the Japanese international or could it possibly be Nike boots began to not fit his needs well and Asics fit the mold of what Takehiro needs to perform at the highest level? Hopefully this move alleviates any future muscular injuries we’ve seen Tomi have over the last two years.