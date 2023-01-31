Marquinhos loan to Norwich City confirmed

Arsenal loaned Marquinhos to Norwich City for the remainder of the season. The move got a bit lost in the shuffle of the January transfer window deadline day madness, but it’s a good one for the Brazilian winger. David Wagner has his side playing an attacking style that has the Canaries just behind the top-scoring teams in the Championship, which should help Marquinhos to develop.

Norwich sit 7th (42 points) in the Championship, one point out of 6th and three points behind 3rd. The top two teams are automatically promoted to the Premier League. Burnley (62 points) and Sheffield United (57 points) look to have those spots locked up. The third to sixth place finishers qualify for the promotion playoff, and the Championship is a jumbled up mess from 3rd to 16th. Marquinhos is walking into a mad dash to the finish, which should continue to acclimate him to the speed and intensity of the English game.

When Marquinhos joined Arsenal from São Paulo in the summer, it was understood that he was more of a signing for the future than the present. Most figured he’d stay in North London for the fall, play in the cups, and head out on loan in January. And that’s what has happened. He made six appearances for the Gunners — three in the Europa League and one each in the Premier League, Carabao Cup, and FA Cup. He scored and assisted in his EL debut in Arsenal’s 2-1 win over F.C. Zurich to kick off the group stage and was so overcome with emotion that he shed a few tears celebrating his goal. He has four goals and two assists in five appearances with the Arsenal Academy side in the Premier League 2.

Best of luck, Marquinhos!