Arsenal confirm Mohamed Elneny “significant” knee injury

Arsenal announced that Mohamed Elneny suffered a significant knee injury in training recently, as had been widely reported. The Egyptian midfielder has already had surgery, and a timetable for his return will be set “once the early stages of rehabilitation have been completed.” That sounds like some sort of ligament tear and surgical repair, but that’s just my (and the internet’s) speculation.

Elneny has only made eight appearances for the Gunners this season. He last played for Arsenal on January 9th in the FA Cup win over Oxford United, heading home the opening goal off a set piece. Elneny has had a tough go of it injury-wise this campaign. He missed a good deal of the start of the season with a thigh problem. You’ll recall that Edu & Mikel Arteta were unsuccessful in buying Douglas Luiz from Aston Villa on Deadline Day in the fall as cover for that injury. This time around, the Arsenal brass brought in Jorginho to replace Elneny on the depth chart.

Arsenal are in a bit of a tricky spot with Elneny. His contract was set to expire at the end of the season, with the club holding a one-year option to extend it. Reports are that talks were already underway to activate that extension before he got hurt, and the injury will not affect the decision to do so, per PA Sport’s Mark Mann-Bryans.

It would be pretty crappy of the club to decline that option with Mo Elneny in the midst of rehabbing from a serious injury. In the past, the club has extended players like Santi Cazorla so that they could continue to work back from injury with the club doctors and trainers. I expect Arsenal will do the same with Elneny.

It’s always a shame to see a player suffer a serious injury. It particularly stings to see it happen to Mohamed Elneny, who has always come across as a great guy. He seems to genuinely love the club and his teammates and to be completely satisfied with his limited role on the roster. Best wishes for a speedy recovery, Mo!