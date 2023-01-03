Arsenal extend Bukayo Saka’s contract one year

Bukayo Saka will be staying at Arsenal a little while longer. The Gunners triggered an extension clause in his current contract to keep him at the Emirates through summer 2024. The club recently did the same with William Saliba. In both cases, as with Gabriel Martinelli, talks are progressing positively towards long-term extensions. Presently, Arsenal do not seem concerned about any of them leaving the club. It’s a question of when and on what terms, not if, they will sign ‘da ‘ting.

Back in August, both Mikel Arteta and Bukayo Saka expressed optimism that they’d reach a deal to keep the winger at Arsenal. There has been nothing made public since then to suggest any change to that trajectory. Obviously, the club want to keep their centerpiece talent, academy product, young superstar (and whatever other glowing compliment you want to add to the descriptive list), and from what I can tell, Saka wants to stay at Arsenal.

The only cause for concern about whether Bukayo Saka would sign a new deal with the club was that Arsenal weren’t in the Champions League. Saka, like all top players, had expressed his desire to compete at the highest level. It seems as if Arsenal are going to check that box this year. The title challenge, regardless of how it ends up, probably helps as well.

With the extension clauses triggered, the deals might not happen until the summer, but they’re going to happen. Bukayo Saka (and William Saliba and Gabriel Martinelli) will remain Gunners.