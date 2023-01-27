Gabriel Martinelli to sign Arsenal contract extension

Gabriel Martinelli and Arsenal are finalizing a new contract that will keep the Brazilian at the Emirates through summer 2027, per David Ornstein. Martinelli’s current deal was set to expire this summer, but the Gunners held a two-year option that they could have exercised to tie him to the club through 2026. The new deal extends his stay by a year and presumably includes a pay raise commensurate with his production and role.

The 21-year old winger has 7 goals and 2 assists in 19 Premier League appearances this season. He has become a consistent, dangerous attacking option that balances out the threat provided but Bukayo Saka on the opposite side. His direct, pacey attacking style suits Mikel Arteta’s system perfectly, and he should continue to improve. Remember, it was Arteta who helped unlock and transform Raheem Sterling into a world-class winger.

Martinelli was keen to extend his stay at the Emirates, saying earlier this season “I want to stay, they just need to give me a pen.” Hopefully William Saliba and Bukayo Saka follow the Brazilian’s lead. In December, Mikel Arteta specifically mentioned Saliba as a player who was “willing to extend [his] contract” at Arsenal.

There has been less news on Bukayo Saka, but neither side has given any indication that there has been a change from what was said in the fall — that there is a deal to be made, that both want to make it, and that it should happen in due course.

For now, I’m going to celebrate the fact that we’ll be seeing Gabriel Martinelli streaking down the left wing in Arsenal red for 4.5 more years!