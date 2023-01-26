Arsenal Transfer Rumor: Ivan Fresneda

Arsenal have been heavily linked with a transfer move for Real Valladolid right back Ivan Fresneda. Borussia Dortmund and Newcastle are also interested in the 18-year old Spaniard. Valladolid reportedly want £13M for their young star and for him to spend the remainder of the season on loan with the club.

Fresneda has made 10 La Liga appearances this season, including starting four out of the last five games for his club. That’s not much to go on in terms of data for us to observe and interpret, but undoubtedly Arsenal have watched all his tape. The scouting report is that he’s a physical defender, strong progressive passer / dribbler, who creates shots for his teammates when he gets forward. In other words, he ticks the boxes you’d expect for a right back in Mikel Arteta’s system.

Right back doesn’t seem to be a position in particular need of reinforcing for the Gunners, even with Cedric Soares likely heading to Fulham on loan. Ben White has had a tremendous season, made even more impressive by his shift from playing center back last year. Takehiro Tomiyasu is a more than capable backup. He was one of the under-the-radar signings of the season last year. He has been slowed by injuries, but when he’s fit, he’s arguably the best second-choice RB in the Premier League.

There’s never anything wrong with buying good, young talent. Fresneda fits that bill. At worst, Arsenal isn’t the right fit, and the Gunners sell him back to Spain (or elsewhere) in a few years for a tidy profit. That’s how the best teams are run, at least the ones that haven’t input the infinite money glitch code.

There’s also something to be said for buying before you have a need at a position. Arsenal are set at right back now, but in a few years, who knows where things will stand. Maybe Ben White will have made another position shift. Maybe Takehiro Tomiyasu will want a move to a club where he’d start and play more. Maybe both of them will have retired from football to pursue their true passion (in this scenario, Tomi and Benny form an interpretive dance duo and tour the world).

There really isn’t any downside to Arsenal moving for Ivan Fresneda, so in the immortal words of Spendy McWarchester: Forsooth! Maketh with the rain!