Arsenal Halfway Awards: Most valuable, improved, disappointing players

Arsenal have reached the halfway point of their Premier League season. It goes without saying that the Gunners have exceeded even the loftiest of expectations that could have been set for them coming into the campaign. We decided to take a look back

Aaron

MVP — Gabriel Magalhaes . Even though my answers are listed first, I have the benefit of writing last, so I’ve seen who everyone else has named and can zig where they have all zagged. The Gunners have the second-best Goals Against and the best Expected Goals Against in the Premier League. Some of that credit has to fall to the defense. William Saliba has been the flashy, exciting new toy this season. Gabriel is ‘ole reliable, a steady Eddie who anchors the defense, is a leader at the back, and players with emotion. He’s just a really solid player, man. His distribution is wildly underrated and a significant part of Arsenal’s ability to play the way they do. He’s continuing to cut down his “bozo moments” and mistakes. He played several matches with four yellow cards under threat of a one-match suspension for a fifth and avoided getting cautioned.

Aidan

MVP — It’s a toss up between Martin Ødegaard and Bukayo Saka, but because I imagine my esteemed colleagues are going to choose one of those two, I’m going to go with Oleksandr Zinchenko . I think Zinchenko is what enables Arsenal to play as we’ve seen this side of the World Cup break: that strangling, cobra snake style where the ball just keeps coming back at you. He’s Arsenal’s deep playmaker, and teams so far haven’t been able to live with him, because he reads the game so intelligently and exists to pick the ball up in open space.

Chrisman

MVP — I’m going to roll with Martin Ødegaard , the Norwegian who was recently confirmed as captain of the club is sitting at 8 goals and 6 assists at the moment with 19 matches left to play. For seasons, we’ve been begging for goals from the midfield and it finally feels like we have that. Martin is Arteta’s right hand man and general on the field, he leads with his direction and pressing on the defensive side of the ball first, assuring we are a cohesive unit. Well done, Captain.

Nathan

MVP — While I think Bukayo Saka and Martin Ødegaard are deserved recommendations, it’s Eddie Nketiah for me. When Gabriel Jesus was injured during the World Cup break, the question became how much might Arsenal fall off their pace without him. Nketiah has met and surpassed expectations. He has six goals from six matches since taking over the starting role and now leads Arsenal in goals (9). The Gunners have yet to lose with Eddie starting and he has nearly matched his total for last season (10), despite being just halfway through this year.

Tony

MVP — Martin Ødegaard . In a season where everyone has more or less played lights out, it’s the captain that has been the difference maker. He is not only Arsenal’s player of the season so far, he is making a case for the Premier League POTY as well - he is just that good. He pulls the strings better than anyone since our last midfielder with the initials MO, and brings a zen-like calmness to a young, brash side.

I figure y’all will give your candidates for the awards in the comments anyways without prompting. But just in case, you’ve been prompted. Please share the Gunners to whom you’d give the awards.