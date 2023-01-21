Are you enjoying it? Because it’s been an incredible ride so far. Top of the Premier League, doing the double in the North London Derby, a young exciting squad, and reinforcements arriving. This weekend is the middle of a trio of big matches for Arsenal. And while the FA Cup tie against Manchester City will be another big evaluation of the season’s ambitions, all the focus, and rightly so, is on first vs. third in the league.

Sunday will be the 238th time Arsenal and United have faced off. Arsenal won three and drew twice during a period from 2019 to early 2021, but since then the two sides have been trading home wins. The last three matches have all been won by the home side and with three goals for the winning team. The Gunners will be looking to continue that streak and extend their lead at the top of the table.

Predicted XI

Bench

Fabio Vieira Leandro Trossard Emile Smith Rowe Mohamed Elneny Albert Sambi Lokonga Kieran Tierney Takehiro Tomiyasu Rob Holding Matt Turner

Left Out : Gabriel Jesus (injury), Reiss Nelson (injury), & Cedric (expected January transfer)

: Gabriel Jesus (injury), Reiss Nelson (injury), & Cedric (expected January transfer) Not only do I expect Trossard to make the squad Sunday, but to make his debut in the second half. He has seven goals and three assists from 16 league matches this season and needs none of the usual bedding in time to adjust to the country or league. A great addition to Arsenal both for this season’s pursuit and next season’s European fixtures.

Look at that bench. Lokonga is probably the weakest option, but it’s an incredibly ready bench. A big shift from previous years. Factor in the eventual return of Gabriel Jesus & Reiss Nelson, the arrival of a new Serie A defender, and potentially one more signing this month, and Arsenal has a formidable squad.

United have only been held scoreless twice all season across competitions, but they have the lowest Goals-For total in the top nine. While they have the attacking talent to find a strike against Arsenal, the Gunners' backline and Ramsdale could frustrate and limit United’s chance. After giving up three back in September, they will have their own personal battle for the clean sheet.

How to watch

Sunday (1/21) at 11:30 am ET / 8:30 pm PT on NBC & Peacock.

Prediction

Arsenal - 3

Manchester United - 1

Despite Arsenal keeping a clean sheet in their last three matches I do see United finding a goal, even if it’s a late one. However, Arsenal has momentum, the home support of the Emirates, reinforcements joining the squad, and are looking to get revenge on their only loss in the league.