Arsenal confirm Leandro Trossard signing, jersey number

Arsenal officially announced their first signing of the January transfer window: Leandro Trossard is officially a Gunner. The 28-year old Belgian attacker joins the club from Brighton & Hove Albion for an “undisclosed” fee. But it’s only undisclosed insofar as the clubs won’t reveal it. Reports have the fee at £21M with about £5M in potential add-ons. Trossard has 7 goals and 2 assists in 16 Premier League appearances this season.

Said Mikel Arteta of the new arrival:

It is good work from everyone at the club to complete the signing of Leandro. He is a versatile player with high technical ability, intelligence and a great deal of experience in the Premier League and at international level. Leandro strengthens our squad as we head into the second part of the season and we’re all looking forward to working with him. We welcome Leandro and his family to Arsenal Football Club.

Not the most elaborate announcement, but I’ll forgive the video / social team. They were working a quick turnaround on a tight deadline.

Trossard will wear #19 at Arsenal. Those of you who know the club kit numbers off the top of your head will immediately see the “issue” with giving the Belgian that kit. *Jeopardy music plays* That number currently belongs to Mr. Nicolas Pépé, currently on loan to Nice. Do you think that’s a sign about the Gunners summer plans for the Ivorian? I do.

Arsenal believe all the necessary transfer and registration paperwork was submitted before the Friday, 12 pm BT deadline to have Trossard available for the Gunners against Manchester United on Sunday. Sources close to the transfer have reported the same. Having the Belgian attacker as an attacking substitute option at the weekend would be a nice little bonus.