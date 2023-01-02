Tuesday marks the first of three big matches for Arsenal in January. While fans wait to see if a new forward is brought in as reinforcement during Gabriel Jesus’ rehab or the arrival of Mykhaylo Mudryk, these games will have a big say in Arsenal’s position and confidence during the second half of the season. They will face the current third, fourth, and fifth-place clubs in the Premier League, starting off with the ever-improving Newcastle United.

Over the last 20 meetings between Arsenal and Newcastle, the Gunners have an impressive 18 wins and just two losses. The pair drew both of their matches in 2011, which was the only time there wasn’t a winner since 2007. However, the most recent game was a 2-0 win in Newcastle’s favor. Now with both sides in the midst of incredible runs this season, can Arsenal return the favor and maintain their momentum at the top?

Predicted XI

Bench

Fabio Vieira Marquinhos Mohamed Elneny Albert Sambi Lokonga Kieran Tierney Takehiro Tomiyasu Rob Holding Cedric Matt Turner

Left Out : Gabriel Jesus (injury), Reiss Nelson (injury) & Emile Smith Rowe (injury)

: Gabriel Jesus (injury), Reiss Nelson (injury) & Emile Smith Rowe (injury) Against Brighton Tierney once again got the start. Will Arteta favor consistency for this big match, or is Zinchenko’s fitness finally to a level where he is available to start? While both are fully capable against Newcastle, Zinchenko’s experience and ability to mix into the midfield would be preferable for this game.

While fitness shouldn’t be an issue, even with the short turnaround since the Brighton win, the primary XI will get a significant rest following this match. If Arsenal can exit the match without injury, Mikel Arteta will be able to rotate the majority of the squad for the January 9th FA Cup tie against Oxford United. From there it’s 12 days between the Newcastle and Tottenham matches.

Tuesday will be a big test for Arsenal’s young attack. Newcastle has the best defense in the Premier League, allowing just 11 goals from 17 matches (Note: Arsenal’s is second with 14 goals allowed from 16 games). Newcastle has only allowed one goal in their last seven matches, an 89th-minute consolation goal to Southampton on November 6th. So far Eddie Nketiah has done well stepping in for Jesus, but the Newcastle backline will be a big hurdle for the entirety of Arsenal’s front four.

How to watch

Saturday (1/3) at 3:00 pm ET / 12:00 pm PT on the USA Network.

Prediction

Arsenal - 1

Newcastle - 0