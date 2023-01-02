Tuesday Cannon Fodder: New Year, new you?

Happy New Year, TSFers! Yes, I know I’m a day late (but hopefully not a dollar short). Yesterday was so nice in D.C. that I spent most of my day outside with Gunner and my GF. We went to the field for him to play twice, went on a three mile walk, and played some cornhole in the evening before dinner with my family. I don’t think I could have scripted a better start to my year. I hope your 2023 got off to similar starts!

So you’re getting the usual January 1st post on the 2nd. I’m agnostic on resolutions. It’s always good to set goals and work towards bettering yourself, but you don’t really need a new calendar year to do that. If you don’t know what you want to do this year, it’s fine if you take a few weeks to figure it out before starting. Or if the perfect idea comes to you in mid-March, go for it then. Basically, don’t let the artificial demarcation of December 31st becoming January 1st stop you.

This year, I want to read more books. I think I’ve made and mostly failed that resolution in the past, but I’m going to give it another go. I loved reading as a teenager but have gotten away from it as I’ve aged. I would also like to keep up the healthy habits I redeveloped as 2022 ended — ordering less carryout and cooking more, drinking a bit less beer, and going to bed / waking up earlier.

What are your goals for 2023?

Additional question: if I were to do a weekly or semi-weekly Mailbag post, do you think y’all would email / comment enough questions for me to answer?