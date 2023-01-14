Saturday Cannon Fodder: NLD (and London Derby) appetizers

Good Saturday morning, TSF. I hope y’all aren’t awake and reading this any earlier than you intended to get up. Thank goodness for DVR, right? Even though the Manchester Derby is at 7:30 am ET and earlier as you move west across the U.S., when you combine DVR with avoiding social media, the match is whenever you want it to be. It feels gross to be cheering for United, but come on you Reds. Maybe the Premier League will wrongly take a goal off the board for City like they did to Arsenal.

Elsewhere in the Premier League, in the 10 am ET window, we have Wolves - West Ham, Nottingham Forest - Leicester City, Brighton - Liverpool (on one of my screens), and Everton - Southampton (on the other b/c the GF supports the Toffees). The 12:30 pm ET match is Brentford - Bournemouth. I might skip that one to do non-sports-watching things in the middle of my day because...

...it’s also the opening weekend of NFL playoffs. Today, the Seahawks visit the 49ers at 4:30 pm ET and the Chargers fly cross-country to take on the Jaguars at 8:15 pm ET. Two interesting games. That NFC West matchup should be spicy — those teams plain don’t like each other. And the AFC game should have a lot of scoring. The football won’t be as high quality, but it will be entertaining.

Tomorrow is a massive day for Arsenal Football Club. The Arsenal women face Chelsea with a chance to go even on points with a game in hand. The men travel across North London to take on Spurs.