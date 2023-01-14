By the time Arsenal kick-off, they will know the exact gap back to Manchester City, Newcastle, and Manchester United. But that margin won’t weigh heavily on their minds with the motivation of a derby win at their rival’s home taking center stage. Arsenal head into the weekend 11 points ahead of Tottenham despite having played one less match. Meanwhile, Spurs enter the match coming off back-to-back wins across the FA Cup and a 4-nil rout of Crystal Palace. Those games followed four points dropped in a loss to Aston Villa and a draw with Brentford.

After a difficult five years in the series between 2015 and 2020 (just three wins from 15), Arsenal have begun to retake the advantage in the North London Derby. The past four matches have seen Arsenal win three times, the lone loss being last season’s 3-0 defeat in May following a red card to Rob Holding. The Gunners won 3-1 at home back in October and should roll out the exact same lineup minus Gabriel Jesus.

Predicted XI

Bench

Fabio Vieira Emile Smith Rowe Mohamed Elneny Albert Sambi Lokonga Nathan Butler-Oyedeji Kieran Tierney Takehiro Tomiyasu Rob Holding Matt Turner

Left Out : Gabriel Jesus (injury), Reiss Nelson (injury), & Cedric (expected January transfer)

: Gabriel Jesus (injury), Reiss Nelson (injury), & Cedric (expected January transfer) Outside of missing Jesus, Arsenal enter this massive match with a full squad of options for Mikel Arteta. The best XI (available) should start once again with Eddie Nketiah impressively stepping into the number nine role. Four goals in the four games since the World Cup break. Now comes his biggest trio of matches to date - away to Spurs, home against Manchester United, and away to Manchester City in the FA Cup.

Despite Tottenham’s up-and-down form, they still have the third-highest-scoring attack in the Premier League, 37 goals (45 for City and 40 for Arsenal). How will their typical slow and defensive starts play out against Arsenal’s defense as the match ticks by in front of the Tottenham fans?

Bukayo Saka has the all clear from Mikel Arteta. Which is great because the attack’s options on the bench are either the returning from injury Emile Smith Rowe, Vieira as an additional creative midfielder, or Marquinhos out wide.

How to watch

Sunday (1/15) at 11:30 am ET / 8:30 pm PT on Peacock.

Prediction

Arsenal - 2

Tottenham - 1

As we know the form book and expectations go out the window for a match like the North London Derby. Tottenham have been inconsistent this season, but at home, and against Arsenal, they have all the motivation to hinder the Gunners’ title challenge. But even without Gabriel Jesus, Arsenal head across north London full of confidence and looking to make a statement.