Friday Cannon Fodder: the 13th!

Happy Friday the 13th, TSF! I’ve never been a superstitious person, so the day has never held any particular meaning to me. In fact, I was born on the 13th, not a Friday, so I’ve decided that means the number is lucky for me.

Let’s see, what else is there:

Arsenal have bid £62M for Mykhaylo Mudryk.

Manchester City-Arsenal FA Cup 4th round match will be Friday, January 27th at 3 pm ET.

Alex Zinchenko was “warned” by the FA earlier this season for his over-exuberant celebrations during the Fulham match. They really are an awful bunch, aren’t they?

Elsewhere, Leandro Trossard trained away from the Brighton squad. His relationship with Roberto De Zerbi has become strained, and it seems as if he may be transferred.

Does it feel as if this January window has been quieter and less eventful to anybody else? It’s been a big ole’ dud in my eyes so far.

Hope the “unlucky” day is a lucky one for you. As with every day (and particularly on Fridays), feel free to talk about whatever OT stuff is front of mind.