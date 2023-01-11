Wednesday Cannon Fodder: Arsenal transfers pop quiz

Hump Day, y’all! You’ve almost made it halfway through another week, which means the weekend is just around the corner. It also means we’re getting closer day by day to the North London Derby at the toilet bowl Tottenham Hotspur stadium. Arsenal haven’t done the double over Tottenham since 2013. Sunday would be a fantastic time to rectify that.

In honor of the transfer window, today’s Sporcle is “All Arsenal Transfer Signings over 500K” since 1980. My first thought was the year was arbitrary, but after thinking about it for a short while, I realized it was likely because there weren’t any transfers that qualified before then. There are 133. I don’t expect anybody to come close to naming them all. But it’ll be a fun stroll down memory lane, with plenty of “oh yeah, Arsenal did buy that guy” to go around.

I don’t have much advice for you beyond “guess dudes that played for Arsenal.” You’ve got a decent shot with that strategy — either the club bought them from somewhere or they came up through the academy. I’m looking forward to learning a few more obscure Arsenal names from back in the day.