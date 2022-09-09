With the transfer window closed, who becomes Arsenal’s next big sale?

Arsenal have been big spenders over the last two summers bringing in 11 total new first team players for a combined £262 million plus pounds. That is not a small chunk of change, especially for a club that historically (pre 100% takeover) was under a self sustaining model. Since the Kroenke’s have taken full control, the checkbook has been open far more than not, but that doesn’t mean Arsenal won’t be faced with balancing the books or simply an offer that would be silly to resist over a single player.

According to Transfermarkt, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain still stands as our record departure at £34.2 million pounds. Although Ox flamed out in his last Arsenal appearance, I truly believe we can say his departure was not one that necessarily hurt us and his injury record from Arsenal carried over to Liverpool. He has featured 133 times for Liverpool (entering his 6th full season, contract runs out season’s end) after 198 apps for Arsenal (6 full seasons). Playing 4000 more minutes for Arsenal than he has for Liverpool, he is 3 goals short of his Arsenal tally, but 18 assists behind. We can definitely say it was right to sell and bank this money even it was to a competing side in the Premier League.

Alex Iwobi made way for Pepe’s arrival and Joe Willock absolutely had to go after capturing lightning in a bottle on his loan at Newcastle. These players brought in a combined £53 plus million pounds for the club. In the case of these two, being Hale End products, that is net £53 million as we produced them and there were no transfer fees in acquiring them to the Arsenal first team. Sidebar - yes we had cost in paying wages, but we have that with all players, I’m discussing in terms of transfer fees when using ‘net’.

So who is next to go from this current Arsenal squad? My three most likely candidates are below. A kind reminder that very good teams in Europe have players every team wants and/or are interested in should they become available. Therefore it is a good thing if other clubs want our players, it means Arsenal are back to being a good side!

Gabriel Magalhaes

Purchased from Lille for £23.4m in summer of 2020, Gabriel has seen his stock rise with his Premier League performances and role in the Brazilian national team. He was subject to a few rumors this summer and in contract with Arsenal until 2025. That puts the Edu and Co in a great negotiation position to interested clubs. Gabby fits Arteta’s want for a left footed center back, but if Arsenal are able to double their money or more and William Saliba’s development continues, it would be very feasible to see the Gunners entertain any bids in the range of what they paid for Ben White.

Emile Smith Rowe

Our #10, our Hale End boy, how could I possibly think the Arsenal would let him go and do I actually want him to go? First off, I want ESR to get healthy and push his way back into the Arsenal starting XI and the England set up (just not in time for the World Cup). Electric since gaining Arteta’s trust in the 20/21 season, a new contract last summer with a legendary shirt and expectations plus a double digit goal return has every Gooner singing ‘Saka and Emile Smith Rowe!’. Unfortunately 2022 has been rough on our boy, injuries continue to pile up and sideline him time and time again. Aston Villa were known suitors last year when in the last year of his contract, before the full breakout season. Now with an extension through 2026, this could go one of two ways, ESR continues his trajectory from early last season to bring suitors from all of Europe for his services or the injuries continue and Arsenal decide to take an offer to reinvest. As much as it hurts when it is one of our own, Hale End sales are usually the best type of sales for margin.

Bukayo Saka

Our star boy straight out of Hale End, just turned 21 and on the verge of announcing his Arsenal contract for life very soon. He wouldn’t leave, would he? Bukayo is a bonafide star at the Emirates and for England. Has anyone looked this good in red and white since Thierry Henry, probably not! His stardom is only going to continue to rise, he is going to represent and most likely start for the Three Lions in Qatar at only age 21. I’m willing to say, we’re about a goal at the world cup away from Real Madrid, Barcelona (no matter how broke), Bayern, PSG and City making a run at Saka. This is the nature of the world market and truthfully, Arsenal need to return to Champions League this season to have hopes of holding on to Bukayo for the foreseeable future. The bid to take him would be gigantic, bigger than Grealish to City, but that is money that oil money won’t flinch at to spend for a player of this quality if their manager wants him. Arsenal hope to announce the new contract soon and young Saka even mentioned it himself, I personally hope there isn’t a release clause that can be triggered, but rather any bids Arsenal can hold out and demand King’s ransom if the day comes.

Poll Most likely to be sold first? Gabriel Magalhaes

Emile Smith Rowe

Bukayo Saka vote view results 48% Gabriel Magalhaes (17 votes)

51% Emile Smith Rowe (18 votes)

0% Bukayo Saka (0 votes) 35 votes total Vote Now

Feel free to kill me in the comments below, remember I said ‘big’ sale so let’s save the Cedric Soares to leave in the January window slander for another time. My personal vote is Gabriel Magalhaes goes first out of any of our current starting XI.