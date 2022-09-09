Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Magalhaes, Gabriel Martinelli NOT named to Brazil squad

Arsenal’s Brazilian trio — Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Magalhaes, Gabriel Martinelli — have all been left out of Brazil’s squad for the upcoming round of friendlies. Tite was complimentary of all three, noting that they’re playing well for their club but said he wanted a chance to look at other players ahead of the World Cup in November / December.

According to Brazilian journalists and as collated by Tim Stillman, it seems Gab Jesus and Magalhaes are likely inclusions on the World Cup roster. Brazil’s upcoming matches against Ghana and Tunisia will let Tite see Bremer and Ibanez (defenders) and Antony and Roberto Firmino (attackers) in action.

Where that leaves Gabriel Martinelli, however, is unclear. The consensus seems to be that he is on the outside looking in for the World Cup, mostly because Brazil have an embarrassment of riches when it comes to wide attackers. He could still force his way into the conversation if he keeps up his hot start to the season (3 goals in 6 matches), I think.

Arsenal have 15 matches on the schedule between now and the World Cup break, so Gabby has time to impress. Although I’d expect national team rosters to be announced sometime in early to mid-November, so he likely won’t have the full slate of 15 games to make his case.

I’d love to see all three named to Brazil’s squad for the World Cup. It’s an incredible honor and means a great deal to the players. I’m also totally fine with none of them playing in the upcoming friendlies. The Gunners have a compact schedule, and any rest, including travel avoided, helps.