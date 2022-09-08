Arsenal at F.C. Zurich: back in Europe

Arsenal travel to Switzerland today to take on F.C. Zurich in the opening match of Group A in the Europa League. The Gunners are looking to bounce back from their first loss of the season last weekend at Manchester United. Zurich are looking to right the ship — they’ve yet to win a domestic match (0-2-5) in their Swiss League title defense.

The match will be the first competitive meeting between the clubs. Arsenal have a perfect record against Swiss teams in club history — 6 wins from 6. The most recent match came in the 2016-17 Champions League when a Lucas Perez (remember him?) hat trick lifted Arsenal to a 4-1 win over Basel.

I expected Fabio Vieira and Marquinhos to play significant minutes for Mikel Arteta today. Eddie Nketiah will lead the line. Takehiro Tomiyasu, Kieran Tierney, Rob Holding should join one of the regular defenders in back, although Arteta might also pick an U23er given how much experience that trio have. Matt Turner is in line to get his first start for the club in goal.

Thomas Partey, Mohamed Elneny, Emile Smith Rowe, and Reiss Nelson did not travel with the team. Cedric has also been ruled out of today’s contest with a knock. Partey is hoping to return to training with the team this week. Emile Smith Rowe felt something from a lingering groin injury, it’s unclear how much time he will miss. Reiss Nelson’s injury wasn’t as bad as suspected, he could return to training in the next month. Elneny will be out for a couple months.

Zurich will be without centerback Illan Sauter. Loanee striker Bogdan Viunnyk and midfielder Antonio Marchesano are both doubts.

Arsenal - Turner, Tomiyasu, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney, Sambi, Xhaka, Vieira, Marquinhos, Martinelli, Nketiah

F.C. Zurich - Brecher, Kamberi, Guerrero, Aliti, Krasniqi, Selnaes, Okita, Tosin, Boranijasevic, Dzemaili, Kryeziu

WHAT: Arsenal at F.C. Zurich

WHERE: Stadion Letzigrund, Zurich, Switzerland

WHEN: Thursday, September 8th 9:45 am PT | 12:45 pm ET | 7:45 pm BST

US TV: Streaming on Paramount+, fuboTV, and TUDN.

