Wednesday Cannon Fodder: pup quiz

Good mid-morning TSF! Sorry today’s CF is a bit late. I have a very good excuse. My GF and I were picking up a puppy that we are going to foster for the next three weeks and getting her settled into our place. Her name is Cinnamon and they tell us she is a husky-heeler mix. So far, she seems cute, curious, playful, but also pleasantly mellow. She is currently taking a nap.

It’s my first time with a dog. My GF had one growing up. For the record, the header image is not Cinnamon.

So in honor of Cinnamon, today’s Sporcle quiz is Puppy Breeds! They give you a picture of a pup, you guess what breed it is. I went 20/25. I probably should have gotten one or two more — I recognized the dogs but the breed escaped me.

It should be an fun few weeks here. Hopefully Cinnamon likes soccer, because she’ll be hearing / watching plenty on TV!