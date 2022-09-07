Arsenal women to sign Gio Queiroz

The Arsenal women are set to sign 19-year old Brazilian striker Gio Queiroz from Barcelona, per Tim Stillman of Arseblog, who got the exclusive story working with Tom Garry at the Telegraph. Queiroz, who spent last season on loan at Levante, is expected to be loaned to Everton for the upcoming season.

Queiroz reportedly was unhappy with her playing time, projected role, and treatment at the Spanish giants. She wrote an open letter to Joan Laporta detailing the ways in which she felt mistreated, unduly influenced, and bullied at the club.

Hopefully she gets the support, comfort, and proper treatment all footballers deserve on-loan to Everton and at Arsenal in the future.

One thing she absolutely will get at Everton is more playing time, which is important with the World Cup next year. And she deserves it — she’s a talented attacker. She scored 11 goals in 31 appearances last season at Levante. She has scored 2 goals over 12 caps for Brazil and won the Copa America Femenina, along with Arsenal’s Rafaelle Souza, over the summer.

Gio can play across the attack, both through the middle and from wide. She’s pacey and skilled on the ball. When she returns to Arsenal after her loan, she will add to the Gunners’ formidable stable of attacking talent. Pia Sundhage described her as the “future of Brazilian football,” so I’m excited.