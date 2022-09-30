 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Arsenal FC and Adidas extend contract through 2030

Arsenal Fashion Club will continue their stylish looks through end of the decade with the German supplier

By Mchrisman
/ new
Arsenal Women Pre-Season Training Session Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arsenal FC has announced a welcomed extension of their kit manufacturer deal to keep the three stripe supplier, adidas, through the end of the decade. Reunited in 2019/2020 season after a 25 year hiatus has seen adidas provide a level of care to Arsenal in all aspects we’ve never seen before. Kits, new and retro, travel gear, collaborations, and retro lines have been significantly upgraded from our Puma days. Additionally, our kit deal from a monetary perspective has more than doubled the deal from Puma, currently the Gunners receive £60mil a season for the original 5 year agreement, we expect that number will rise over the next 5 year extension. I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s a progressive scale, one that includes a higher number for Champions League exposure.

Arsenal players currently under contract with adidas include: Aaron Ramsdale, Ben White, Kieran Tierney, Mohamed Elneny, Reiss Nelson, Emile Smith Rowe, Thomas Partey, Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Magalhaes, Sambi Lokonga, Viv Miedema, Caitlin Foord, Kim Little, Stina Blackstenius, Kate McCabe, Lia Walti, and Mana Iwabuchi.

More From The Short Fuse

Arsenal News 24/7

Loading comments...