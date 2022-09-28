Wednesday Cannon Fodder: North London Derby Sporcle

Good morning TSF! We have a North London Derby in a few days, and it’s time to start ramping up to it. And what better way to start than with a Sporcle, right?! I did not expect to find NLD quizzes, but the internet provides. There are numerous ones, most of them not great, but this one seems like it could be fun.

North London Derby Goalscorers since 2000

The quiz doesn’t include last season’s matches, which given how last May went may be a good thing. I don’t need to think about that match any more than I absolutely have to. In terms of hints, just name dudes. I’m guessing that, like me, a bunch of you are going to struggle naming Spurs players. I don’t blame you. There is no good reason to remember that lot, honestly.

Thinking of all y’all in Ian’s path. Be safe.