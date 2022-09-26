Monday Cannon Fodder: derby week

The North London Derby is on Saturday. It’s a measuring stick match for both Arsenal and Tottenham, neither of whom has had the most grueling schedule to open the Premier League season. I did see a graphic on Twitter, however, that the Gunners have played a slightly tougher schedule than either Spurs or City.

Honestly, I’m not concerned about any of those fancy statistical-type things. At least not yet. For now, I’m reveling in another ultra-relevant NLD. The winner earns first half of the season bragging rights and sets themselves up well for a run towards at least a second-place finish in the league.

Last spring, an injury-stricken Arsenal side covered itself in ignominy, losing to Spurs 3-1 and putting the final nail in the Champions League coffin. I’m sure the young Gunners side learned some harsh lessons that day, hopefully lessons they carry forward to the NLD on Saturday that will help them flip the script.

The Arsenal women laid a marker over the weekend, smashing Spurs 4-0 at the Emirates. Now it’s the men’s turn.