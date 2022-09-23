Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka continues to set the benchmark. This week he became the first Arsenal player to win The FA’s Men’s Player of the Year. In the voting, he beat out Declan Rice from West Ham (2nd) and Harry Kane of Tottenham (3rd). Since the award’s inception in 2003, only two other Arsenal players have ever made the finalists shortlist. Danny Welbeck finished 2nd in 2014 and Theo Walcott finished 3rd in 2008, both losing out to Wayne Rooney.

Congratulations to @BukayoSaka87 – your England Men's Player of the Year connected by @EE! pic.twitter.com/BazFbieuFS — England (@England) September 23, 2022

Bukayo has 18 international caps and four goals since he made his debut for England in October 2020. Saka is currently competing in the Nations League with the England National Team against Italy and Germany. These are the final matches before England begins their 2022 World Cup campaign against Iran on November 21st.

Bukayo won Arsenal’s Player of the Year award for the past two seasons, ‘20-21 & ‘21-22, but will face stiff competition this year between Gabriel Jesus, Martin Odegaard, Martinelli, William Saliba, and several others.