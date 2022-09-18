Arsenal vs. Brentford match thread: just the one match then

Arsenal make the short trip to Brentford for their second and final Premier League match of the month of September. The Gunners are looking to bounce back from their disappointing loss at Manchester United and reclaim a spot atop the table. The Bees, who smashed Leeds United 5-2 last time out, are looking to keep pace with the upper half of the table and improve on their impressive 13th place finish last season.

Last year, a COVID- and injury-depleted Arsenal side lost to Brentford 2-0 on the opening day of the season en route to a dismal 0-3 start to the campaign. Mikel Arteta’s side bounced back at home, downing Thomas Frank’s men 2-1 behind goals from Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka. If I’m remembering correctly, a late Christian Nørgaard goal for the visitors flattered Brentford, who were outplayed on the day.

Thomas Partey is back with the squad after three weeks out with a thigh problem. Ben White, the subject of injury rumors after he was not selected for the England squad, is fine and with the squad. Emile Smith Rowe’s groin problem is ongoing and will keep him out. The Arsenal medical squad believe it’s not an injury so much as something related to his physical growth and development and will need to be managed carefully as he works back. Martin Ødegaard and Alex Zinchenko both picked up minor knocks in training this week that will keep them out today. Cedric Soares misses out with an injury picked up before the Zurich match, but he should be back after the international break. Reiss Nelson and Mohamed Elneny are both out longer-term.

Ethan Pinnock and Christian Nørgaard are out injured for Brentford. Centerback Kristoffer Ajer and midfielder Ethan Pinnock have both returned from injury but may not be ready for a full 90 minutes.

Arsenal - Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tierney, Xhaka, Partey, Saka, Vieira, Martinelli, Jesus

Introducing our starting XI…



@kierantierney1 in defence

@Thomaspartey22 returns

Vieira makes full PL debut



#️⃣ #BREARS — Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 18, 2022

Brentford - Raya, Hickey, Ajer, Jansson, Mee, Henry, Janelt, Jensen, Dasilva, Mbeumo, Toney

WHAT: Arsenal at Brentford

WHERE: Gtech Community Stadium, London, England

WHEN: Sunday, September 18th, 4:00am PST | 7:00am EST | 12:00pm BST

US TV: USA and Telemundo. Streaming on fuboTV.

For all your international streaming needs, check LiveSoccerTV.com. Please do not share or discuss links to illegal streams here.