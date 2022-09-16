Arsenal Loan Watch: Part 3 - Pepe, Tavares, Trusty, Patino & more

In part three today we have the full mixture of Arsenal loanee categories. Senior team players with zero chance of returning. Senior team players who in theory could feature at some point in the future, but are likely transfer fund targets. A potential first-team player. A pair of talented midfielders whose level is still to be determined. A first-time loan move for a CB and a young goalkeeper on his fourth loan despite being just 20.

If you missed the first two parts you can find those here:

Part 1 - Miguel Azeez, Folarin Balogun, Harry Clarke, Marcelo Flores & more

Part 2 - Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Pablo Mari, Arthur Okonkwo, Brooke Norton-Cuffy & more

Salah-Eddine Oulad M’Hand, 19, CM

Hull City (Championship)

Update & Outlook: One of the most promising academy players, Oulad M’Hand has joined Hull City with a reported option to buy. He arrived late in the transfer window and as such has yet to get into action for Hull, but as the season progresses he should work his way onto their bench.

Charlie Patino, 18, CM

Blackpool (Championship)

Update & Outlook: It’s the talented central midfielder’s first ever loan, and straight into the Championship. He played in Blackpool’s first four matches of the season before picking up an ankle injury. Patino is expected to return to the matchday squad within the next week or two. 18 years old, in the center of midfield going up against Championship-level players. A testament to Charlie’s ability and potential. Like Balogun, watch that value climb this season (currently at just $2.2 million).

Nicolas Pepe, 27, RW

Nice (Ligue 1)

Update & Outlook: Pepe needed playing time, especially as he tries to secure a spot on Ivory Coast’s World Cup roster. Arsenal wanted him off the books with the player out of Mikel Arteta’s plans and Nice were happy to add another attacking threat. Pepe has been starting all of their Ligue 1 matches and will feature in their Europa Conference League action this season. He is playing alongside Aaron Ramsey and netted the winning goal against Lille.

Omar Rekik, 20, CB

Sparta Rotterdam (Eredivisie)

Update & Outlook: In what is his first senior-level loan since joining the Arsenal academy, Rekik has primarily been on the bench for the Dutch side. He’s appeared twice with Sparta currently sitting midtable. A great chance to work his way into more playing time as the season progresses.

Runar Alex Runarsson, 27, GK

Alanyaspor (Super Lig, Turkish 1st Division)

Update & Outlook: Another player that ideally would have been sold, but in the end it was another loan for the Icelandic keeper. Runarsson has been Alanyaspor’s primary keeper so far this year, starting all of their league matches. With another year left on his contract after this season, Arsenal will be hoping he plays well enough to warrant a transfer bid from Alanyaspor.

Tom Smith, 20, GK

Bromley (National League, 5th tier)

Update & Outlook: At just 20, this is already Smith’s fourth loan move, which is impressive for his position. Smith remained with the U21s, starting in their 3-2 over West Ham U21 in August, before making the move to Bromley at the end of the transfer window. Bromley have already played eight matches, but Smith has yet to make their matchday squad due to his late arrival. They currently sit 10th having given up 10 goals.

Nuno Tavares, 22, LB

Olympique Marseille (Ligue 1)

Update & Outlook: After arriving at Arsenal before the start of last season for just under $9 million, Tavares has seen his value nearly doubled since then. Faced with the tough task of filling in, and living up to, Kieran Tierney, Tavares had a decent debut with Arsenal, but you could tell there was plenty more there to unlock. He now finds himself playing in the UEFA Champions League and tied top of Ligue 1 with PSG. Tavares has played in every match for Marseille so far and already has three goals. The perfect scenario for the player and Arsenal, with options available looking down the road.

Auston Trusty, 24, CB

Birmingham City (Championship)

Update & Outlook: Joining from the Kroenke-owned MLS club Colorado Rapids, Trusty is unlikely to feature for Arsenal’s first team but is the first of what could be a regular reoccurrence of moving MLS talent through to the English pyramid via Arsenal. Trusty has started every match and played every minute for Birmingham in the championship with the club picking up eight points in the opening eight matches.

There we have it, the final set of Arsenal’s 24 players away on loan at the moment. Do you think Tavares eventually gets sold or could come into the team in a year or two? If Pepe has a productive season at Nice, how much Arsenal be able to sell him for next summer? If Charlie Patino impresses at Blackpool in the Championship might be in line for a spot on Arsenal’s roster when Mohamed Elneny makes way?