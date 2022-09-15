How to watch Arsenal Women

After a Respect enforced postponement following the death of Queen Elizabeth II last week, the WSL gets underway on Friday night, when Arsenal Women host Brighton. This particular match, moved ahead of Arsenal’s Champions League tie with Ajax, will be on the FA Player worldwide, aside from some select countries (see the FA Player FAQ). Here’s how you can catch Arsenal’s other WSL matches:

UK

Matches that aren’t on the FA Player will either be on the BBC or Sky Sports.

USA

Matches that aren’t on the FA Player and that are selected for live television coverage in the United Kingdom will be on Paramount+, with 10 games this season on CBS Sports Network.

Champions League

Should Arsenal progress from their qualifier against Ajax, all Champions League group stage matches will be on DAZN’s YouTube page.

Continental Cup

Select matches will be on the FA Player.

FA Women’s Cup

Coverage in the UK will be on the BBC. Coverage in the US will be on ESPN+. Otherwise, coverage will be on the FA Player.