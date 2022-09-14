 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Wednesday Cannon Fodder: SPORCLE

By Aaron Lerner
/ new
Marquee With COVID-19 Message At Independent Theatre In Pennsylvania Photo by Ben Hasty/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images

Don’t ask me why, but I was feeling like a movie Sporcle this morning. So today we’ve got a Movie Posters Quiz. You get a piece of the poster, you guess which movie it’s from. I don’t know how many movie buffs we’ve got in the community, but I was able to do pretty well on the quiz (18 of 24), and I’m not a huge movie guy.

To that point, are any of y’all film buffs? What have you seen recently? What are your favorite movies? I can’t remember the last one I watched that wasn’t a Marvel, Bond, brainless, fun / action flick. But I get plenty of mileage out of those. I think the last “real” movie I saw was Operation Finale back in 2018. Really enjoyed that one, though.

And my apologies for missing out on a few CFs. The puppy has a bunch of energy to burn off in the mornings, which is when I usually do them. Perhaps I’ll use my noggin and do CF in advance the day before because pupper loves her daytime naps. Stay tuned.

More From The Short Fuse

Arsenal News 24/7

Loading comments...