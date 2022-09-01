Arsenal make third bid for Douglas Luiz

Arsenal have made a third bid for Douglas Luiz, per The Athletic. The Gunners have offered £25M for the Brazilian midfielder. There are unconfirmed reports that the bid has already been rejected by the Birmingham side.

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano is reporting on his Twitch stream (because that’s a thing we do now, apparently) that Arsenal are “trying everything but it’s really difficult.” And according to Twitter reports from people watching SkySports (yes, you read that correctly), the in-studio pundits are saying that the Gunners are still in for the Brazilian.

If Aston Villa have knocked back the £25M bid, will Arsenal come back with a final offer? £30M (or £25M + £5M in add-ons) might be enough to persuade the Villains to part company with the midfielder.

And to add to the deadline day shenanigans, you’ve got Arsenal twitter following a black van via highway cam because it was supposedly parked outside Douglas Luiz’ home at some point today. We’ve reached the vehicle tracking stage of transfer craziness.

With just under an hour until the transfer window slams shut, Arsenal are running out of time. It may very well go down to the wire in one of those preliminary paperwork submitted, sort the details after the deadline has passed situations. We’ll know soon enough!