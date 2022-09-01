Arsenal Women to face Ajax in Champions League qualifier

Arsenal Women have been drawn against Ajax Vrouwen in the second round of UEFA Women’s Champions League qualifying. Ajax came through their knockout round in Round 1, beating Kristianstads DFF in the semi-final and then beating Eintracht Frankfurt with an injury time winner in the final.

Ajax have a young team, with a number of up and coming players from the Netherlands’ national team. Romée Leuchter and Victoria Pelova featured at the last Euros, while Chastity Grant, a scorer in the semi-final of the first qualifying round, has also made her debut for the national team. Sherida Spitse, a mainstay of the national team, adds experience in midfield.

The first leg will take place at Meadow Park on 20/21 September, with the return leg in Amsterdam the following week. Should Arsenal make it through the playoff, all 3 of the Gunners’ home Champions League group games will be played at the Emirates Stadium.