Arsenal target Youri Tielemans likely to remain at Leicester City

Youri Tielemans, who was linked all summer with a transfer to Arsenal, appears to be staying at Leicester City. The Gunners, who have already agreed to personal terms with the Belgian midfielder, appear unwilling to meet the Foxes (ridiculous) £30M valuation. He’s out of contract at the end of the season and has indicated that he is not going to sign a new contract to stay at the King Power. I’m not sure what Leicester City are playing at.

Can they really afford to lose a player like Tielemans for nothing? Maybe now that they’ve also got the (also ridiculous) £70M that Chelsea paid for Wesley Fofana to cushion the blow. And to be fair, there is value to Leicester in keeping him around. He’s a good player, and they’re struggling to start the season. I think they’ll be fine regardless, but Tielemans in the fold should keep them well-clear of the relegation battle.

The good news is that if you wanted Tielemans at Arsenal, you’re not out of luck. He’ll be moving on a free transfer in the summer. There will be more competition for his signature, but Arsenal will be in the mix. That Arsenal might wait to move for him on a free was an undercurrent to the transfer rumors all summer, and it seems to be going that way.

I was convinced that Tielemans would be at the Emirates by the time the window closes (and it still could happen in an unexpected turn), but I might have gotten that call wrong!