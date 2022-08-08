Monday Cannon Fodder: MD1 thoughts

The Premier League’s Matchday 1 is in the books. Some of the games went as expected, others very much not as expected. Ultimately, one result probably won’t decide the fate of an club’s season, but points count the same whether you bank them in the first or thirty-first match of the season.
Without further ado, some observations / thoughts from the weekend. Please share anything that stuck out to you in the comments.
- Fulham looked solid. Liverpool less so. I have big questions about Liverpool’s midfield. I’m not sure they have the athleticism or defensive steel to be a dominant force in the Premier League. The Reds will be fine, I’m sure, but dropping points against a promoted team isn’t good. Especially when the last two Premier League titles have been decided by a point.
- A poor showing from Aston Villa. They should be better than they consistently show.
- Wolves might be in trouble.
- Let’s pump the brakes on the Tottenham hype. They beat relegation-level Southampton 4-1 at home. That’s what they’re supposed to do. It’s not a statement win. They’re not announcing themselves to anybody. Arsenal’s 2-0 win at Crystal Palace was at least as impressive of a result and probably more impressive.
- Chelsea have too much attacking talent to play like they did. They really don’t generate enough chances for that amount of firepower. Also, what are y’all doing, Chelsea, time-wasting against Everton from the second-half whistle on? That’s embarassing.
- Everton didn’t look half bad. With their play against Chelsea and incomings expected before the end of the transfer window, I’m comfortable in my prediction that they’ll avoid relegation.
- Manchester United are a mess. Fred and Scott McTominay are not a midfield pairing that will get you into a European place. The problem is, Erik ten Hag doesn’t really have any other options on the roster right now.
- Manchester City are really, really good. Erling Haaland is the real deal. They may run away with the title this season. Look at the quality of sub they brought on — Bernardo Silva, Riyad Mahrez, Julian Alvarez, Kalvin Phillips. Disgusting.
