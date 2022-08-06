Saturday Open Thread: a full Premier League slate

Arsenal beat Crystal Palace 2-0 to kickstart the Premier League season. The schedule begins in earnest today with six more matches. There aren’t any real barnburners today — all the matches have distinct favorites. But who cares. The Premier League is back and I’d bet dollars to donuts something unexpected happens. It wouldn’t be the Barclays if it didn’t.

Fulham vs. Liverpool

4:30 am PT | 7:30 am ET | 12:30 pm BST

All eyes will be on Darwin Nunez, Liverpool’s £85M striker signing and replacement for Sadio Mane. It’s not a like-for-like swap, but more one potent scorer out, another in.

Bournemouth vs. Aston Villa

6 am PT | 9 am ET | 2 pm BST

Bournemouth has been tipped by nearly everyone to go straight back down, I’ll be interested to see how good (or bad) they look. This is a match that Villa should win and may be an indicator of how their season will go.

Leeds United vs. Wolves

6 am PT | 9 am ET | 2 pm BST

Excited to potentially see two Americans, Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson, take the field for Leeds. Will Wolves play more open an attacking or will the be the same, boring side they were last season?

Newcastle vs. Nottingham Forest

6 am PT | 9 am ET | 2 pm BST

Perhaps the most interesting match of the day. Newcastle were one of the best teams in the Premier League in the second half. Nottingham Forest are the promoted side I think have the best chance to stay up.

Tottenham vs. Southampton

6 am PT | 9 am ET | 2 pm BST

It’ll be our first chance to see Antonio Conte’s 3-4-3 in Premier League action with more of his preferred players for the formation. Oh goody. /s

Everton vs. Chelsea

9:30 am PT | 12:30 am ET | 5:30 pm BST

Frank Lampard against his old club. Again. Last season, it was an improbable victory by the Toffees over the Blues that helped Everton stay up. Will we get another surprise result?