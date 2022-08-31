Wednesday Cannon Fodder: Sporcle!

Good morning class. Please put your phones, books, and whatever else you might have out on your desks away. As usual, there will be a quiz. Today’s quiz is Arsenal Top Scorer by Premier League Season. I think it’s one of the easier Arsenal quizzes we’ve had, but I suppose that depends on when you started following the club and your memory.

I got 28 of 29 with almost all my time bank remaining. I could have spent the entire remaining portion trying to think of the last guy, and I wouldn’t have gotten it. I’ve memory-holed the dude. I gave up because I didn’t feel like staring at my screen for 7 minutes. To do well on this quiz, just name guys who’ve scored a bunch of goals for the club. You’ll get there, or pretty close, in the end.

As always, let us know how you did in the comments.

The Gunners host Aston Villa today. As I’ve said in the matchweek recaps, Villa should be better than they’re currently showing, so today’s match is making me a bit nervous. They might be a tricky out. I think Arsenal should be up for the challenge.