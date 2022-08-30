Mohamed Elneny injury “significant”

Mohamed Elneny suffered a “significant” injury against Fulham, per David Ornstein and other reports. Arsenal are awaiting a full diagnosis, but the belief is that the Egyptian midfielder will miss a substantial period of time. With Thomas Partey and Alex Zinchenko nursing injuries, the Gunners have a problem at the base of the midfield, one significant enough that it might affect Mikel Arteta’s transfer plans.

Arsenal’s medical staff believes (and hopes) that Partey’s injury is not a significant one, but he’s still expected to miss a few weeks of action. Zinchenko likely won’t be available for Aston Villa at the midweek but he could be in contention for Manchester United. Asked about his plans for the midfield in his pre-Aston Villa press conference, Mikel Arteta confirmed that Zinchenko (when fit) is an option as well as mentioned Sambi Lokonga.

The general feeling from the outside looking in was that Arsenal needed midfield depth, especially at the six. This rash of injuries makes that need clear and more pressing. Even in light of the more urgent need for reinforcements, the Gunners won’t act out of desperation, opines Ornstein. He believes that anybody Arsenal bring in before the transfer window closes will fit with the overall project and roster construction.

Arsenal will likely only be able to bring in one additional player before the transfer window closes for financial reasons. So will it be a winger or a central midfielder? We’ll find out before Thursday evening.

And I have an unsolicited, advisory message for Mikel Arteta:

Come on, Mik Arteta, baby

Play Lokonga

I know you can’t keep him out any longer

Come on, Mik Arteta, baby

Play Lokonga

I know you can’t keep him out any longer