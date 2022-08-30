Tuesday Cannon Fodder: workouts

Today, I worked out early in the morning for the first time in years. I exercise regularly but exclusively in the evenings (or in the afternoon after the PL matches on the weekends). I don’t know how I felt about it. On the one hand, I already feel productive for the day and it’s barely 9 am. On the other, my workout was not as good — I didn’t feel as stronger or energized until halfway through, probably because my body was still working out.

I try to mix it up with my workouts and do different things to keep it fresh. I had been doing a good deal of yoga, but I’ve recently slowed up on that front and added more weights into the routine. I’m given to understand that’s good for you, too. That training different muscles in different ways keeps you healthier. I’d like to get back into running (my cardio is exclusively Peloton right now) but it’s just too darn hot and humid in D.C. at the moment.

What about you — what is your exercise routine? Are you a cardio, weights, yoga, combination, or something else type? How often? In exercise classes or on your own? Basically, what works for you?

And if you don’t exercise but want to start / get back into it, find some inspiration from your fellow TSFers!