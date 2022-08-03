Wednesday Cannon Fodder: Sporcle returns!

Sporcle is back, baby. At this point, I don’t remember which quizzes we have and haven’t done, but I’m doing my best not to repeat any. And it wouldn’t be the worst thing in the world if we repeated one from two years ago. In honor of the Premier League season kicking off on Friday, today’s quiz is Most Premier League Appearances for Arsenal.

I got 26 out of 32. There are two names that I’m disappointed that I missed. The other four my reaction was more “oh yeah, that guy” as compared to “man, I shoulda had that one.”

I’m pleasantly surprised that I got nearly all the players on the list from before my time supporting the club. I take it as a mark of pride that I’ve learned some of the history. Although I shouldn’t get too big for my britches. It’s not as if Premier League-era players go back all that far. The 90’s weren’t that long ago, right?

If you really want to talk Arsenal history, you’ve got to get into Pat Rice, Pat Jennings, Charlie George, George Graham, Ted Drake, and so on. Real Woolwitch Arsenal and the early days of Highbury hours.