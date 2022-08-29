Monday Cannon Fodder: Matchweek 4 recap

Between now and a week from now, we’re going to have three (!!!) matchweek recaps. That’s because we’ve got a round of midweek fixtures this week and a full slate at the weekend as well. But first, Matchweek 4.

Southampton 0 - Manchester United 1

The Saints actually played pretty well in this one. I might have to adjust my expectations for them. I’m not going to change my prediction that they’ll be relegated, mostly because that would be wishy-washy and I ain’t about that life. Romeo Lavia, the 18-year old midfielder signed from Manchester City this summer, had an impressive match.

Chelsea 2 - Leicester City 1

The Foxes are struggling. They were up a man for almost 60 minutes of the match and went behind 2-0 to a 10-man Chelsea side. Conor Gallagher’s second yellow was incredibly foolish. He’s got to be smarter than that, and he may have cost himself his place.

Brighton 1 - Leeds United 0

The Seagulls keep marching on. They’re tied for second (but in 4th on goal difference) and are unbeaten on the season. Leeds had slightly more possession and also look to be legit. Both sides have a shot to finish in the top half (which would be a repeat for Brighton, mind).

Manchester City 4 - Crystal Palace 2

Yeah, City are still good. And that Haaland guy is a problem. He scored a hat trick to help City come back from 2-0 in the first half.

Liverpool 9 - Bournemouth 0

You read that right. Nine. The Reds hung nine on The Cherries without Mo Salah getting on the scoresheet, much to the chagrin of a bunch of FPL players. It’s not as if Salah wasn’t involved, he just missed a few sitters, which is wild because the scoreline could have been worse. Thanks for playing Bournemouth. We should just relegate them now.

Brentford 1 - Everton 1

A disappointing results for The Toffees, not so much in getting a point but that they conceded in the 84th minute to lose the full points. A draw is a much fairer result. Brentford were the better side.

Wolves 1 - Newcastle 1

Newcastle needed a 90th minute Allan Saint-Maximin goal to salvage a draw. You really can’t take any matches off in the Premier League this season. Everybody (except for maybe Bournemouth) can beat you if you have an off day.

Aston Villa 0 - West Ham 1

Neither of these sides are playing as well as anyone expected them too. They’ve both got quality players and were good sides last season, but they’re not playing up to that level right now. It’s weird.

Nottingham Forest 0 - Tottenham 2

Hah, Harry Kane didn’t get a hat trick because he had a penalty denied. Forest hung with Spurs and created their fair share of chances (or at least decent attacking moves that didn’t result in quality shots). Their open, attacking style is going to keep them in matches and win them points. I continue to be unimpressed with Spurs. And they’re dreadfully boring to watch. They just kick the ball wide and long into space for their wingers to chase.