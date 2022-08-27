Arsenal vs. Fulham: four straight?

Arsenal face Fulham at the Emirates with the Gunners looking to win their first four Premier League matches for the first time since 2003-04. Mikel Arteta’s side have the only remaining perfect record in the PL but face a tricky test in Fulham. The Cottagers have started the season well and are also unbeaten (1 win, 2 draws).

The Gunners are unbeaten against Fulham over the last eight Premier League meetings. The last meeting, April 2021, was a 1-1 draw at the Emirates that needed a 97th minute Eddie Nketiah goal to share the points. There isn’t much to be taken from that string of results, however, because this Fulham side has evolved from the club that yo-yo’ed between the Premier League and Championship over the last decade.

Marco Silva has Fulham playing an open, attacking style that potted an eye-popping 106 goals in the Championship last season. Aleksandar Mitrovic, who scored 43 goals in 44 matches last season, is off to a fast start with 3 in 3 this year. Arsenal will have their hands full defending him, but I think William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes will be able to match his physicality.

We’ll see familiar face Bernd Leno in net for Fulham and former Manchester United man Andreas Pereira in the midfield. New signing Palhinha has also impressed in the center of the park.

In his pre-match press conference, Mikel Arteta said that everyone save Reiss Nelson was fit and available for the match. Nelson will be out a couple months with a thigh injury. Marco Silva will be without Harry Wilson and Manor Solomon and likely without Nesskens Kebano as well.

UPDATE: Thomas Partey and Oleksandr Zinchenko picked up injuries in training on Friday. According to the club, Partey has a “tight” right thigh and Zinchenko has a slight knee sprain. The club made it seem as they’re being held out for precautionary reasons rather than because the injuries are serious.

Arsenal - Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tierney, Elneny, Xhaka, Saka, Ødegaard, Martinelli, Jesus

Fulham - Leno, Tete, Tosin, Ream, Robinson, Palhinha, Reed, Andreas, Kebano, Mitrovic, De Cordova-Reid

WHAT: Arsenal vs. Fulham

WHERE: The Emirates

WHEN: Saturday, August 27th 9:30 am PT | 12:30 pm ET | 5:30 pm BST

US TV: NBC and UNIVERSO. Streaming on fuboTV and nbcsports.com (TV provider log-in).

For all your international streaming needs, check LiveSoccerTV.com. Please do not share or discuss links to illegal streams here.