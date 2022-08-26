Friday Cannon Fodder: draw

Good morning TSF and happy Friday! You’ve almost made it through another week. Well done. I hope you have some fun, exciting, and / or relaxing plans for this weekend. The Champions League and Europa League draws are complete, which means it’s time to talk about them! Arsenal drew into Europa League Group A along with PSV Eindhoven, Bodø/Glimt, and FC Zurich.

My biggest takeaway from the CL draw is that one of Ajax, Liverpool, or Napoli, one of Bayern, Barca, or Inter, and one of PSG, Juve, and Benfica (or the fourth team in any of those groups) will be dropping down into the Europa League. Those would all be tough outs should Arsenal advance far enough to face them.

None of the CL groups stick out as four-team spicy, probably because there weren’t any true blue bloods in Pot 4. Marseille were probably the best of that bunch, and they drew into a relatively tame group with Frankfurt, Spurs, and Sporting.

I don’t have much to say about the Europa League draw. The bigger clubs from more prominent leagues like Arsenal, Manchester United, Roma, and Lazio should all be heavily favored to win their groups. As always, there are some club names where I’m not sure if it’s an actual club or something generated by a computer. But it’s fun to learn about new teams!

What are your thoughts and reactions, TSFers?

Group A: Ajax, Liverpool, Napoli, Rangers

Group B: FC Porto, Atletico Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, Club Brugge

Group C: Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Inter Milan, Viktoria Plzen

Group D: Eintracht Frankfurt, Tottenham Hotspur, Sporting CP, Marseille

Group E: AC Milan, Chelsea, FC Salzburg, Dinamo Zagreb

Group F: Real Madrid, RB Leipzig, Shakhtar Donetsk, Celtic

Group G: Manchester City, Sevilla, Borussia Dortmund, Copenhagen

Group H: Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, Benfica, Maccabi Haifa

Europa League Draw

Group A: Arsenal, PSV Eindhoven, Bodø/Glimt, Zurich

Group B: Dynamo Kyiv, Rennes, Fenerbahce, AEK Larnaca

Group C: Roma, Ludogorets, Real Betis, HJK

Group D: Braga, Malmö, Union Berlin, St Gilloise

Group E: Manchester United, Real Sociedad, Sheriff, Omonoia

Group F: Lazio, Feyenoord, Midtylland, Sturm Graz

Group G: Olympiacos, Qarabag, Freiburg, Nantes

Group H: Crvena zvezda, Monaco, Ferencvaros, Trabzonspor