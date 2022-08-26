Arsenal Europa League Draw

Arsenal have been drawn into Europa League Group A. The Gunners will face PSV Eindhoven, Bodø/Glimt, and FC Zurich. All in all, not a bad group for Mikel Arteta’s bunch — minimal travel and they should be favored in all their contests.

Of the three teams in the group, the Gunners have only ever faced PSV before in a competitive match. The clubs have met six times in the Champions League. Arsenal won two, drew three, and lost one. They have never faced Bodø/Glimt, and FC Zurich competitively.

PSV are located in Eindhoven in the south of the Netherlands and qualified for the Europa League by finishing second in the Eredivisie last season but losing their Champions League playoff round to Rangers. They’re coached by a familiar face: Ruud van Nistelrooy.

Bodø/Glimt is unsurprisingly located in Bodø, Norway, which is towards the northern part of the country. They qualified for the Europa League by winning the Eliteserien but losing to Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League playoff round. It’ll be neat for Martin Ødegaard to play in his home country.

Shockingly, FC Zurich is located in Zurich, Switzerland. To qualify for the Europa League, they won the Swiss Super League, lost in the Champions League qualifying rounds to Qarabag, and then beat Linfield and Hearts. This season, they’ve yet to win a league match, drawing two and losing three of their first five.

The precise order of the fixtures has yet to be set, but we know the dates on which the matches will take place.

Matchday 1: 8 September 2022

Matchday 2: 15 September 2022

Matchday 3: 6 October 2022

Matchday 4: 13 October 2022

Matchday 5: 27 October 2022

Matchday 6: 3 November 2022