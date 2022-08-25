Since the last time out Chelsea, Manchester City, and Liverpool all dropped points. This has Arsenal at least two points clear of their main rivals and with two favorable matches ahead. Earlier today the club announced Pepe’s exit to Nice in Ligue 1 for a season-long loan as Arsenal continues to improve the wage bill and right-size the squad. And before we dive into the weekend’s fixture, a quick shoutout for Salah-Eddine Oulad M’hand who has joined Hull City on loan in the Championship this year. A great opportunity for another one of the academy’s most promising attacking players for the future.

Saturday marks the 60th time Arsenal and Fulham will have faced off. The Gunners have dominated the series, both historically (40 wins), and recently, with three wins and one draw during Fulham’s last two stints in the Premier League. The last time Arsenal lost against Fulham was in January of 2012, with one Mikel Arteta starting in the midfield that day. In fact, Arsenal has never lost against them while playing at home. Can the side continue their form and remain perfect this season?

Predicted XI

Bench

Eddie Nketiah Takehiro Tomiyasu Fabio Vieira Albert Sambi Lokonga Mohamed Elneny Kieran Tierney Rob Holding Emile Smith Rowe Matt Turner

Left Out : Cedric, Ainsley Maitland-Niles (expected loan or sale over the next week), Marquinhos, Hector Bellerin (expected departure in the coming days) & Reiss Nelson (injury)

: Cedric, Ainsley Maitland-Niles (expected loan or sale over the next week), Marquinhos, Hector Bellerin (expected departure in the coming days) & Reiss Nelson (injury) There is an extremely low chance that every single week in the Premier League Arsenal rolls out the exact same starting XI, the team keeps winning, and I can keep using the same graphic. In fact, I believe the streak ends after Saturday. Not the winning streak, but the lineup. With Aston Villa at midweek, it’s the perfect chance for Mikel Arteta to start a few new players and keep this XI fresh for Manchester United next weekend.

With Pepe’s exit and Reiss Nelson’s injury seemingly taking him out for the next month or two, there is a need in the backup role to Bukayo Saka on the right wing. While Arsenal probably has a transfer target to add to Mikel Arteta’s rebuild project, it’s an opportunity for Marquinhos. He’s excelled with the U21 squad and could be in line to make the Arsenal bench until a new signing is confirmed.

Last Saturday was Fabio Vieira’s first time in the Arsenal squad, but despite the Gunners controlling the match, he failed to get a late substitute appearance. Could the Fulham match offer the chance for his debut as a second-half sub, in preparation for a start against Aston Villa on Wednesday?

How to watch

Saturday (8/27) at 12:30 pm ET / 9:30 am PT on NBC.

Prediction

Arsenal - 3

Fulham - 0

With the Gunners in top form and top of the league, it’s back-to-back weeks on NBC in the prime slot on Saturday. At the Emirates, Arsenal should put away another three points based on the early evidence this season.