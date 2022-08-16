Arsenal Women close in on signing of Lina Hurtig

Arsenal Women are closing in on the signing of Swedish forward Lina Hurtig according to reports in the Swedish, Italian, and English press. Hurtig, who turns 27 next month, plays for Italian champions Juventus, and Arsenal would have to pay a fee, which is thought to be around £100k.

Understand Sweden & Juventus' Lina Hurtig is now on the verge of joining Arsenal - agreement very close. I believe she'll be in London tomorrow finalising it all. Multiple sources have told @WomensSport the fee is not quite as high as the £100k+ that's been reported though #AWFC — Tom Garry (@TomJGarry) August 16, 2022

Hurtig would be Arsenal’s second signing of the summer, following goalkeeper Kaylan Marckese, and would essentially replace Nikita Parris in the squad. Parris joined Manchester United for a fee earlier this summer, and Hurtig also plays upfront and wide on the right.

Hurtig offers the ability to score from a wide forward position while also playing upfront. At 5’11, she’ll offer an aerial threat, while providing competition for Stina Blackstenius and Beth Mead. Arsenal have looked to sign an attacking player this summer, with previous targets either ending up at other clubs, like Geyse going to Barcelona, or staying at their clubs.

Hurtig is a Swedish international, and scored 19 goals in 58 games. She didn’t score in the most recent Euros, but she scored twice in last summer’s Olympics, with a goal against the United States and a goal against Australia.