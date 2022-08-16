Tuesday Cannon Fodder: wind ya neck in

Some days I literally cannot with the internet. Yesterday, Darwin Nunez “headbutted” Joachim Andersen and got himself sent off. “Headbutt” is in quotes because it was fairly tame as far as headbutts go, but still fully deserved the straight red card. Liverpool drew against Crystal Palace as a result (but scored down a man to even the score).

Today, Andersen is receiving abusive messages on social media, including 300-400 death threats. He shared screenshots of some of the abuse he had received and called on the Premier League and Instagram to do something about it.

It happens far too frequently. Actually, that it happens at all is enough. The internet brings out the worst in people. And that lot, the people threatening footballers on social media, need help. I mean, come on. Sure, Andersen wound Nunez up all match. That’s part of the job of a defender. It’s beyond unhinged to come at him for something that Nunez did.

They also need lifetime bans from all football grounds in England. If minors are doing it, I’d be open to reevaluating their ban after 5-10 years. But adults? Nope. If you get caught, you’re done.

I’m tired of messing about with this. It needs to stop. That’s not how you treat other human beings. Throw the book at them. Get ‘em out and keep them away.