Monday Cannon Fodder: Premier League recap

What do y’all think about having Monday CF be a quick look back at the action from the Premier League weekend? It would give us a place to chat about the matches, share observations about the teams and games, and would save me the creative trouble of having to come up with something to talk about one day a week.

Aston Villa 2 - Everton 1

Villa really should be better than they are with the talent they have on their roster. I was unimpressed with them last week, and this week didn’t do much to change that. I continue to believe that Everton will end up somewhat comfortably safe from relegation. Amadou Onana is a baller. I don’t think he’ll be a Toffee for long.

Southampton 2 - Leeds United 2

Southampton haven’t shown me anything in two matches to back me off my prediction that they’re going down this year. Leeds might be a little bit frisky. Like 14th place frisky, but they’re a bit better than I think a bunch of people thought they’d be.

Brighton 0 - Newcastle 0

Brighton are a solid club. They’re going to put up a few surprising results this season. Not a great look for everyone’s dark horse Newcastle to be comfortably outplayed by the club that finished 9th last season.

Manchester City 4 - Bournemouth 0

City are really good. Bournemouth are really bad. Next.

Wolves 0 - Fulham 0

Does anybody care this match was played?

Brentford 4 - Manchester United 0

HAHAHAHAHAHA. Manchester United are awful. They don’t have a midfield. Nor much of a defense. And right now, despite all their attacking talent, they can’t find consistent combinations to generate chances. Two matches into the season and it’s looking like a bottom half finish for mighty United.

Nottingham Forest 1 - West Ham 0

Forest played well in front of their home support. They play with a lot of energy. How much that was affected by the extra boost from it being the club’s first home Premier League match in more than 20 years, who can say. West Ham haven’t looked the same team as last season in their first two matches.

Chelsea 2 - Tottenham 2

Whew. What a wild match. Doesn’t feel like Spurs deserved a point from this one, but shared points are probably best for Arsenal, so whatever. Romero absolutely should have been sent off for the hair pull on Cucurella.

Liverpool - Crystal Palace

An interesting match later today. Liverpool are comfortably favored to beat Palace at home, but Patrick Vieira has built a solid side.