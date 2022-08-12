Bukayo Saka short-listed for Ballon d’Or Kopa trophy

Bukayo Saka’s star has been on a steady upward trajectory for the last two seasons. At just 20 years old, the sky seems to be the limit for the scintillating winger and two-time Arsenal Player of the Year. Today, the recognition for Saka’s talent continued when he found himself on the 10-player short list for the Ballon d’Or Kopa award, which is awarded to the best-performing player under 21 years of age.

Saka joins a litany of blindingly-bright young talent on the list, but is the only Premier League player among them, which is a little bit surprising. Considering the wealth of young talent across the league, you’d expect at least one more PL name on the list. But, as it stands, he is the lone representative, and could be seen as a favorite to win, despite last year’s winner, Jamal Musaila, on the short list as well.

While awards don’t define the player, nobody would be upset to see Bukayo take home the silverware. He is a rare player, and one that has given Arsenal fans tremendous confidence during a time of uncharacteristic but necessary turnover at the club. In two seasons, the Hale End grad has become a household name, a nailed-on starter for his club, and a mainstay for his country. Adding “award winner” to that list would be a fitting and deserved addition.

The award will be announced on Monday, October 17th in Paris, France.

Bring it home, Bukayo.