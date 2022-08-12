Vivianne Miedema and Beth Mead nominated for Women’s Ballon d’Or

Vivianne Miedema and Beth Mead have both been nominated for the Ballon d’Or Feminin. Mead’s nomination, her first, comes off of her best WSL season, where she scored 11 goals and 8 assists, and her Golden Ball and Golden Boot Euros campaign, where she scored 6 goals and assisted 5, while winning the Euros.

This is Miedema’s 3rd nomination. Miedema scored 14 goals and assisted 8 in the WSL, as well as a further two in Champions League play. Miedema finished 4th in voting last year, behind Sam Kerr, Jenni Hermoso, and the winner, Alexis Putellas, who suffered an ACL injury right before the Euros kicked off this summer.

The winner will be announced on October 17, in Paris. Other notable players to be nominated include Kerr, Millie Bright, Luzy Bronze, Alex Morgan, Lena Oberdorf, Ada Hegerbeg, Putellas, Trinity Rodman, Catarina Macario, Kadidiatou Diani, Selma Bacha, and Marie-Antoinette Katoto, among others.